Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) COO Sells $175,380.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $175,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,879.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Yelp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $39.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average is $32.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $281,675,000 after purchasing an additional 596,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 211.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after purchasing an additional 358,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,022 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $380,539,000 after purchasing an additional 321,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Yelp by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,090,725 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,987,000 after buying an additional 242,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yelp Company Profile

YELP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

