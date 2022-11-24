American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) EVP Vasu Raja Sells 12,775 Shares

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vasu Raja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

On Tuesday, October 18th, Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of American Airlines Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $25,155.09.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of AAL stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.48. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.