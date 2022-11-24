Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

URBN opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $33.77.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 125.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 11.9% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

