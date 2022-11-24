Wells Fargo & Company Increases Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $25.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.08.

URBN stock opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

