Robert W. Baird Raises Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $26.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.08.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $33.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 663.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

