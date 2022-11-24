Citigroup Raises Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $30.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of URBN opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.70.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 3.57%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 323.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 663.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $98,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

