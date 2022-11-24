Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TNP. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The shipping company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $153.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.51 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 9.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 112,940.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

