Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARDS opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $4.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.
