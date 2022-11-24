Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARDS opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $4.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARDS. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 2,757.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 557,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

Featured Articles

