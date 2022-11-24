LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of LivaNova from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.00.

LivaNova Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LIVN opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $41.82 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average is $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

