Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Price Target to $32.00

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded AST SpaceMobile from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ ASTS opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. AST SpaceMobile has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 204.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 21,102 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 194.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

