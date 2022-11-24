Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Price Target to $32.00

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded AST SpaceMobile from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.
AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ ASTS opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. AST SpaceMobile has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
