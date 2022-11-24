MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

MoneyGram International Trading Up 0.4 %

MoneyGram International stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. MoneyGram International has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 67.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyGram International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 7,823,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,363,000 after buying an additional 855,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,428,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,859,000 after buying an additional 117,751 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 615.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,855,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,550,000 after buying an additional 5,036,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,462,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,410,000 after buying an additional 65,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,804,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,041,000 after buying an additional 1,286,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

