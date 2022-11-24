Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $44.50 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ventas from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.14.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE VTR opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 11.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 29.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

