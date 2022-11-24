ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) PT Lowered to $32.80 at Citigroup

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $40.30 to $32.80 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZTO. StockNews.com began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of -0.14. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $32.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,914,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,435,000 after buying an additional 592,473 shares during the period. Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,731,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,859,000 after buying an additional 2,563,465 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after buying an additional 2,182,319 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,342,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,664,000 after buying an additional 559,554 shares during the period. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 5,216,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after buying an additional 377,700 shares during the period. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

