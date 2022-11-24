monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Tigress Financial from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MNDY. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.06.
Shares of MNDY opened at $99.48 on Wednesday. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $373.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.27.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
