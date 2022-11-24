monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Tigress Financial from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MNDY. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.06.

Shares of MNDY opened at $99.48 on Wednesday. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $373.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in monday.com by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,091,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,816 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in monday.com by 937.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,075,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,846 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,509,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,765,000 after purchasing an additional 199,048 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in monday.com by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 975,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,514,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,997,000 after acquiring an additional 217,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

