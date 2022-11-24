iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Lake Street Capital

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Lake Street Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IMBI. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. B. Riley upgraded iMedia Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

iMedia Brands Stock Performance

iMedia Brands stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. iMedia Brands has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands ( NASDAQ:IMBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.06). iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 75.94% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $133.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that iMedia Brands will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMBI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iMedia Brands by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 21,741 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iMedia Brands by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 157,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 48,588 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in iMedia Brands by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in iMedia Brands by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 22,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

