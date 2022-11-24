Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VNO. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Argus cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.43.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

VNO opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.79. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $47.26.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 424.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

