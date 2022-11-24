Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 27,001 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,001 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $14,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,602,000 after purchasing an additional 328,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,365,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,448,000 after purchasing an additional 178,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,585,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,679,000 after purchasing an additional 428,226 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,360,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,532,000 after purchasing an additional 529,827 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Stock Performance

VBTX opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.70 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 33.87%. Equities analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VBTX. Raymond James raised their price target on Veritex from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Veritex to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Veritex Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

