Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 264,227 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 926,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 264,227 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.49% of CNX Resources worth $15,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CNX Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,927,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,304,000 after buying an additional 245,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,005,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,276,000 after purchasing an additional 95,025 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,826,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,572,000 after purchasing an additional 448,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 2,803,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,093,000 after purchasing an additional 817,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

CNX opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

