KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Cut by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 97,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KLAC opened at $385.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.32.
In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.28.
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
