Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $15,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Nutrien by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Nutrien by 4,634.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 475,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,435,000 after purchasing an additional 465,340 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

NTR stock opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average of $86.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $65.84 and a 52 week high of $117.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

