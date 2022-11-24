O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 2,656 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 148.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.1% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in MSCI by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in MSCI by 0.5% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 6,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $508.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $446.40 and its 200 day moving average is $443.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $649.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.11.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

