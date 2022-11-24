Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $14,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,253,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,684,000 after purchasing an additional 668,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,428,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,623,000 after purchasing an additional 650,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 404.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 664,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,206,000 after purchasing an additional 533,083 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.04. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.87.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLPI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

