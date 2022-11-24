Jeff Mccombs Sells 16,372 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 16,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $197,446.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeff Mccombs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upwork alerts:

On Thursday, September 29th, Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $991,626.46.

Upwork Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $39.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Upwork by 154.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Upwork by 4,820.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 977.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.