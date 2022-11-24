O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $51.92.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.