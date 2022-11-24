Daniel P. Mascaro Sells 3,930 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Progressive Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $131.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.71. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $92.44 and a 52 week high of $131.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

About Progressive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after buying an additional 520,346 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Progressive by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Progressive by 7.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after purchasing an additional 806,366 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Progressive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,181,877,000 after purchasing an additional 510,993 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Progressive by 0.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

