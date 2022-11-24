Daniel P. Mascaro Sells 3,930 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Progressive Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $131.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.71. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $92.44 and a 52 week high of $131.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.38.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
