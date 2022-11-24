Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 74,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Trading Up 0.4 %

ECPG stock opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Encore Capital Group Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECPG. JMP Securities cut their price target on Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

