AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AN. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 54.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 21.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 36,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $4,358,684.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,200,482 shares in the company, valued at $855,633,276.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $1,044,749.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,115,230 shares in the company, valued at $782,817,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 36,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $4,358,684.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,200,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,633,276.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 648,487 shares of company stock worth $69,219,328. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AN opened at $119.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $135.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AutoNation to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

