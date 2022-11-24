Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Matson worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Matson during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 1,573.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MATX opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.26. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.65%.

In other news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,495.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jenai S. Wall acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,342 shares in the company, valued at $925,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,495.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,148. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

