O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 174 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 62.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 889,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,626,000 after acquiring an additional 343,133 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.2% in the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 83,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.4% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.4% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,377 shares of company stock worth $8,826,446. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $106.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $138.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

