O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth $174,257,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in SAP by 3,004.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,375,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,771 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SAP by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,277,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,876,000 after purchasing an additional 253,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $109.85 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.81 and its 200 day moving average is $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10.
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
