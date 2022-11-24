O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQV. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 271.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 243.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $217.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.79 and its 200-day moving average is $210.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.37.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

