O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQV. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 271.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 243.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.
IQVIA Trading Up 0.8 %
IQVIA stock opened at $217.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.79 and its 200-day moving average is $210.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.37.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
