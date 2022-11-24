O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 38,503 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,503 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Relx by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Relx by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 17,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 76,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 43,860 shares in the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($32.28) to GBX 2,770 ($32.75) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,615 ($30.92) to GBX 2,700 ($31.93) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($33.58) to GBX 2,710 ($32.04) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,920 ($34.53) to GBX 3,020 ($35.71) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Relx Stock Up 1.5 %

Relx Profile

Shares of Relx stock opened at $27.99 on Thursday. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

