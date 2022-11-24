O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,437 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $306.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 31st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCH. Raymond James dropped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

