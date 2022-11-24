Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 259,449 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,293,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of BWX Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in BWX Technologies by 43.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 2,464.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies stock opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.68. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $62.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

