Insider Selling: Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) SVP Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,731.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SPH opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 59.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Suburban Propane Partners

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPH shares. StockNews.com lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 16.9% in the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 22.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 7.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 50.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

