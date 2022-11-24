Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 78,477 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,477 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $14,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $86.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.29. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.252 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

