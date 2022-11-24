George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Increased to C$172.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WNGRF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$197.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Desjardins cut shares of George Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WNGRF opened at $115.30 on Wednesday. George Weston has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $127.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.