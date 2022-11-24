O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,521 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Xperi worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xperi by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,191,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,593,000 after purchasing an additional 230,878 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Xperi by 40.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 417,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Xperi by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of Xperi by 34.6% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,359,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 349,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xperi by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,698,000 after purchasing an additional 58,284 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Xperi Stock Performance
Shares of Xperi stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Xperi Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77.
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
