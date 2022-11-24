NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman Sells 15,466 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 15,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$201,058.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,524,730.

Kevin Garth Asman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 10,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total value of C$139,900.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 700 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total value of C$8,435.00.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$55,250.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 23,543 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.61, for a total value of C$273,334.23.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.59, for a total value of C$57,950.00.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at C$13.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$5.83 and a 1 year high of C$14.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.52.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

