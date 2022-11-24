NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman Sells 15,466 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 15,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$201,058.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,524,730.
Kevin Garth Asman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 14th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 10,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total value of C$139,900.00.
- On Thursday, October 6th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 700 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total value of C$8,435.00.
- On Tuesday, October 4th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$55,250.00.
- On Monday, September 19th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 23,543 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.61, for a total value of C$273,334.23.
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.59, for a total value of C$57,950.00.
NuVista Energy Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at C$13.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$5.83 and a 1 year high of C$14.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NuVista Energy Company Profile
NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.