Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Jason R. Kelly Sells 98,562 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 98,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $213,879.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,623,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,753,327.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 1.0 %

DNA stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $12.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

