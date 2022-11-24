Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Jason R. Kelly Sells 103,765 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 103,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $217,906.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,519,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,091,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 1.0 %

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,675,000 after buying an additional 39,460,799 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 205,327,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,680,000 after buying an additional 37,575,106 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth $52,022,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after buying an additional 8,411,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after buying an additional 6,937,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

