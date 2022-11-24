Insider Selling: GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) COO Sells 4,463 Shares of Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $228,550.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,208.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GMS opened at $49.00 on Thursday. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.87.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of GMS to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the third quarter worth about $515,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the third quarter worth about $490,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of GMS by 21.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

