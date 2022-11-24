Insider Buying: Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Director Acquires $238,140.00 in Stock

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) Director Jason Marc Adler acquired 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $238,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 372,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,550.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Cronos Group stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Cronos Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRON shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.09.
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.
