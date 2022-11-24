Insider Buying: Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Director Acquires $238,140.00 in Stock

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) Director Jason Marc Adler acquired 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $238,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 372,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,550.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cronos Group Price Performance

Cronos Group stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Cronos Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRON shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group

Cronos Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 23.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.