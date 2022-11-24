CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.00.

CVS Health stock opened at $100.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $131.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in CVS Health by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

