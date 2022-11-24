Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) COO Sells 11,855 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) COO Roger Adsett sold 11,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $222,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Insmed Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ INSM opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.59. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

About Insmed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,948,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,796,000 after buying an additional 635,177 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 784,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,466,000 after purchasing an additional 624,300 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,770,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,258,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,826,000 after purchasing an additional 455,186 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,222,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,910,000 after purchasing an additional 364,362 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

