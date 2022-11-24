Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) COO Sells 11,855 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) COO Roger Adsett sold 11,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $222,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ INSM opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.59. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $30.72.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
