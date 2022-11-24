SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised SL Green Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.28. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $35.77 and a 1 year high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -286.92%.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.