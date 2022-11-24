Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total transaction of $241,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,109 shares in the company, valued at $52,261,234.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 3rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $176,640.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $215,760.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $245,520.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $262,280.00.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $54.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.77 and a 12-month high of $158.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

