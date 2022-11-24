Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target to GBX 5,800

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,700 ($67.40) to GBX 5,800 ($68.58) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Macquarie lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,935.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $84.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

