PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Evercore ISI

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PAGS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.25.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 14.6 %

NYSE:PAGS opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $29.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.04 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,682 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,458,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,094 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,124,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,309 shares during the period. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

