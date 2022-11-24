Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MUR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.47. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.84%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Murphy Oil news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $379,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,531 shares in the company, valued at $380,993.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,754 shares of company stock valued at $14,117,095 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 293.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,146 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $31,190,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $23,246,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after purchasing an additional 729,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 153.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,196,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,137,000 after buying an additional 724,779 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

